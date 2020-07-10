Francis Owen "Onie" Morgan, 90, of Scottdale (East Huntingdon Township), passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Amber House, Mt. Pleasant.

Onie was born April 21, 1930, in Scottdale, a son of the late Thomas A. and Anna M. (Ritenour) Morgan.

He married the former Ann L. Fricano on April 27, 1952, and she passed away on Dec. 16, 1994.

Onie was a lifelong and faithful member of the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Scottdale and a graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School Class of 1948. He was a proud veteran of the armed forces. Onie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as an FA Cannoneer in the Artillery Division and was awarded the Army Occupation Medal. Once relieved from active duty, he transferred to the Army Enlisted Reserve Corp for six years. Onie retired after 28 years of service from West Penn Power in Connellsville, where he worked as a steel fabricator. He was a member of several local senior centers and the American Veterans Organization. Onie enjoyed hunting, gardening, riding his tractor, woodworking, music, and spending time with his family and friends.

Onie was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother and will be sadly missed by his loving family: his daughter, Brenda L. Schrecengost and her husband William of Scottdale; his son, Ronald O. Morgan and his wife Nancy (Miller) of Acme; his five grandchildren, Chad W. Schrecengost and his wife Mari of Manassas, Va., Bret M. Schrecengost and his wife Christy of Scottdale, Beth A. Schrecengost of Cranberry Township, Alysha L. Morgan of Acme, and Jaclyn M. Morgan of Woodstock, Vt.; his five great-granddaughters, Bella, Ava, Mia, Anna, and Emma Schrecengost; his sister, Anna M. Irish of Arizona; his brother, Dennis A. Morgan and his wife Dorothy (Sidlovsky) of Lorain, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Rebecca Valencia, Mary T. Katona, and Betty Maglicco; and his four brothers, Thomas P. Morgan, Paul E. Morgan, John E. Morgan, and Robert A. Morgan.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724- 887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Onie's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Private funeral mass at the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist RC Church will be held at the convenience of the family.

Graveside committal service and burial will be in the church cemetery next to his late wife, with full military honors bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard.

Love lasts forever!

"When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight." – Khalil Gibran