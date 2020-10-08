Frank E. "Shack" Watson, 81, of Parma, Ohio, formerly of Dunbar, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in West Lake, Ohio.

He was born on March 3, 1939, to the late John McMillan and Edna Watson of Dunbar.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Faye D. (Selby) Watson; and siblings, John McMillan, Emma Watson, Myrtle McMillan, Ruth A. Holmes, and Loretta Martinchalk.

Left to cherish Frank's memory are a brother, Paul G. Watson of Lemont Furnace; sisters, Nancy (Roger) Anderson of Normalville, and Kathy (Frank) Orawiec of Dunbar; special brother-in-law, Darrel Selby; and special niece, Karen Roebuck.

Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was employed at Appalachian Lumber in Parma, Ohio, for 35 years.

He was a lifelong member of Cleveland Baptist Church.

Friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Friday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert L. Wrachford officiating.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.