|
Frank Kenneth Basinger, 90, of Marietta, Ga., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Janet, and his daughters, Sandy Basinger Boyd of Greensburg and Amy McLaughlin of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The son of Leah Kennedy and Frank Basinger, Frank was one of six children, born and raised on Dry Hill in Connellsville.
Frank attended Connellsville High School before receiving special forces training in Fort Benning, Ga., and serving as an Airborne Army Ranger and First Lieutenant in the Korean War. An avid gar- craftsman, Frank built his own home in the Fayette County area and worked as a plant production manager and management consultant before relocating in mid-life to the south, settling in Atlanta for a new assignment at Communications Technology Corporation. Never one to be idle, in retirement Frank worked parttime at TroyBilt and Vickery Ace Hardware in Smyrna, Ga., before opening his own small engine repair business, which became a vibrant community meeting place.
Frank's home was a point of pride that he shared with his family and friends. Equally important to Frank was spending time with his extended family, in the north and south. Athletic and active, Frank remained youthful well into his senior years. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, joyful fun-loving pap-pap to his grandson, Jasper McLaughlin, beloved "Uncle Jack" to many nieces and nephews, and a wonderful storyteller, sharing adventures from the many parts of his long and rewarding life.
Frank is survived by his wife, Janet Mong Basinger of Marietta, Ga.; daughters, Sandy Basinger-Boyd and Amy McLaughlin (Micheal); brother, George Edward Basinger of Connellsville,; and sister, Deborah Martin (Terry) of Dunbar. Frank is predeceased by sister, Shirley Hodge of Bullskin Township; sister, Dorothy Basinger of Dunbar; and brother, Philip Basinger (Linda) of Athens, Ga.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
The family thanks Homestead Hospice and BrightStar Care, as well as friends and neighbors, for their love and ffi- cult time.
Donations in memory of Frank can be made to Habitat for Humanity, the Humane Society, the , and the .