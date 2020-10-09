Frank "Bugs" Spataro Jr., 89, of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Klondike, Md., a son of the late Frank and Josephine Harden Spataro Sr.

Frank was a veteran of the Korean War, where he received a 5 Bronze Star Medal and was a longtime member of the Donegal VFW and American Legion. He had also worked as an auto mechanic and loved Mopar products.

Frank will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife, Bernice Lowery Spataro, with whom he would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Oct, 15, 2020; his children, Dorothy and husband Jack Anderson, Beverly and husband Blaine Eutsey, and Goldie and husband Richard Stouffer; his grandchildren, Doug, Wendy, Kevin, Crystal, Chad, and Melissa; his great-grandchildren, Kenny, Jesse, Rachel, Chelsea, Olivia, Zachary, Colton, Brooklyn, and Jayden; his great-great-grandchild, Cabella Rose; his sister, May LaRosa; and his brother, Elwood Spataro.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his sisters, Sally Gales and Genevieve Broadwater.

The family would like to thank Excela Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Frank during his illness.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Ron Schaeffer officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Donegal VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com.