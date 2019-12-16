|
Franklin Delano Lynn, 85, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Brookdale Retirement Community, Latrobe.
He was born on July 16, 1934, in Everett, a son of the late Edgar and Bernice (Brallier) Lynn.
His family moved to Scottdale when Frank was a young boy, and he graduated from Scottdale High School, class of 1953. Frank was very proud of his work ethic that he developed as a paperboy and by doing odd jobs in the summer and after school. He began working for Penn Line Service in 1953 and was eventually promoted as the manager over the equipment and supply resources. Frank became a major stockholder and loved the company and what he did so much that he continued to work at Penn Line for 59 years. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scottdale and the Scottdale Fireman's Club. He was also a social member of the Brookman-Hernley VFW Post #7781 of Scottdale. He loved to travel, hike, fish and hunt. He and Lois could be found on trails surrounding Ohiopyle on most weekends.
Frank is survived by his loving family, his wife, Lois (Watson) Lynn, whom he married on February 26, 1955; their three children, Frank Lynn Jr. and his wife Nancy, Jeanne Kiss and her late husband John, and David Lynn and his wife Barbara; their four grandchildren,
Patrick, David Jr. and his wife Mariah, Danielle and Megan; his sister, Mary Knopsnyder; and his brother, Edgar Lynn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Galen Lynn; his sister, Ruth Giraulo; and his son-in-law, John Kiss.
The family also wishes to recognize our great friends that helped both Frank and Lois as they aged: Bonnie, Mary, Kelly, Jan, Sue, Denise and, more recently, the wonderful staff at Brookdale and Redstone.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B.Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 600 Mulberry Street, Scottdale, PA 15683 in Frank's memory. Love Lasts Forever!