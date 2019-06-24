Home

Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
Franklin M. Cole

Franklin M. Cole Obituary

Franklin M. Cole, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019 in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Jan. 7, 1935, a son of the late Clarence B. and Mable May Cole.

Franklin was a graduate of the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, Class of 1954.

He was presently an employee of Carry All Products of Connellsville, as a laborer, for a number of years. Previously he was employed, most of his life, by numerous lumber companies in the area.

Franklin was also owner/operator of his family farm, Coleland Dairy Farm.

Franklin was an avid hunter, and participated in numerous hunting trips within the U.S., Africa and Canada.

Franklin was an honorable and kind gentleman who loved his family and was loved in return.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Della E. Miller Cole whom he married Sept. 22, 1956, in the Alverton Church of God.

Also survived by his adoring children, Emmett L. Cole and wife Kathleen of Connellsville, Candy S. Sefchik and husband Jeffrey of Alverton, James R. Cole and wife Mariya of Brookville, Timothy L. Cole and wife Edith of Mt. Pleasant; his loving grandchildren, Benjamin Byriel, Regina Arbogast and husband Philip, Robert Cole and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Thorne and husband Michael Jacob Sefchik, Elizabeth Chestnutt and husband Stewart, Cameron, Glenn, Nicholas and Preston Cole, Natalie, Katelyn and Alex Arbogast and Preston and Adaleigh Cole.

Family and friends are cordially invited to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday Monday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of his funeral service in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Kline of the Alverton Church of God, officiating.

To view online obituary, sign guest registry or obtain directions, please contact www.kapr.com.

