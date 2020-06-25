Frederick C. Sandusky Sr., 94, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Connellsville, passed away June 11, 2020.

He was born Aug. 24, 1925, in Connellsville, the fifth of 10 children, to Stella and Paul Sandusky.

In spite of the economy of the time, Fred's parents made certain that he had an active and happy childhood, ice skating at East Park, playing baseball at North End Ball Park, scouting at Camp Wildwood with Troop #7, and swimming at Mound Creek and Lake Forest in Scottdale.

During high school, he worked for his father at the Paul C. Sandusky Lumber Company, and in 1943, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. Corporal Sandusky served as a mechanic working on P-47s and spent two years in England, Casablanca and Africa.

After World War II, Fred attended Waynesburg College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Fred enjoyed a successful career with the Anchor Hocking Corporation for 26 years. He then ventured onto other glass companies to share his expertise.

Upon retirement, Fred and Betty purchased a farm in Connellsville Township, where he enjoyed the outdoors. He was well known for his gardening, specializing in tomatoes and kohlrabi; cheering on the Steelers; eating corn on the cob; coloring Easter eggs; and walking with his four-legged friends, Kyle, Charlie and Millie.

He had a wonderful relationship with his grandchildren. To hear him talk about them, they could walk on water. He loved them dearly.

He loved all his family, parents, brothers and sisters, the environment, and participating in family activities, birthdays, reunions, Big "0" parties and holiday celebrations.

Fred leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Betty (DeBolt) Sandusky; children, Gretchen (Roger Bowland), Beth, and Fred Jr. (Amy); grandchildren, Caitlin (Spenser) Miller, Alex Molnar, and Magnus Sandusky; and great-grandchild, Kellan Miller.

He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Daniels and Rosemary (Frank) King.

He was predeceased by parents, Stella and Paul; and siblings, Conrad (Ethel), Dorothy (John) Yakimick, Robert (Billie Sue), Geneva (Hubert) Reidman, Flora (John) Kowalczyk, Delores Brooks, Paul Edward (Marilyn), and Dave Daniels.

One of Fred's final wishes was that he be remembered when gone, but not mourned.

A life celebration is being planned at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Connellsville, where Fred was a lifelong member.

The family would like to thank the aides and nurses at Brookdale Pinnacle for providing care and friendship to Fred. We are most grateful for your dedication.