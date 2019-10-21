|
Garnet A. Stull, 77, of Connellsville, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 12, 1942, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William Henry McDowell and the late Dolly Showman McDowell.
Garnet was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was formerly employed by Vona's Dairy Bar in Connellsville, and she was the previous store owner of Stull's Grocery in South Connellsville.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Taylor and her husband, Pete, of South Connellsville; James E. Stull Jr. of Sykesville, Md.; Barbara Roy and her husband, Joseph, of South Connellsville, and Susan Stull of South Connellsville; her grandchildren, Denise McCracken, Jennifer McClain and her husband Eric, James Stull III, Deborah Stull, PFC James Shaw, Jr. and Joseph Roy IV; her great-grandchildren, Matthew and E.J.; her siblings, William McDowell of Connellsville, Nancy Leonard of Connellsville, David McDowell of Connellsville, Thomas McDowell of Quebec, Canada, and Mark McDowell of Connellsville; sister-in-law Naomi "Red" McDowell of Connellsville; daughter in-law, Sun Yong Stull of Germantown, Md.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, James F. "Hiram" Stull; stepmother, Roberta McDowell; grandson, James Lyndon, and brothers, John and Sam McDowell.
The family would like to give their special thanks to Twins Lakes Rehabilitation Healthcare Center; Amedysis; Erika and Jamie, Garnet's Amedysis nurses; Barb, nurse, for Alpha 1; Dr. Mills and Dr. Kucera.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday with Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggest to Alpha 1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134 in memory of Garnet A. Stull.
