Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-7250
Gary L. Johnson Obituary

Gary Lee Johnson, 73, passed with loving family at his side on Aug. 1, 2019.

He was born March 5, 1946, son of Walter and Joanne Moon Johnson.

He is survived by a brother, Walter Johnson and wife Peggy of White; sisters, Thelma Avilla, and Mary Ann Johnson, both of Connellsville, and Linda Baker of Somerset, Ky.; children, Gary Johnson Jr. and wife Tina, Robert Johnson of Connellsville, Jeffery Fisch and wife Tawyna of Clinton, Shannon Parkinson and husband Asher of Melcroft, Destiny Segovia of Columbus, Ohio, Clayton Johnson of Washington, Jemery of Colorado, and Stacey Thomas of Connellsville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, James, William, and Grover Johnson, Sylva Schurg, Lorrain Ritenour, and Joanne Sterle.

Gary was a self-employed truck driver with 56 years on the road. He loved Jesus Christ, riding motorcycles, and camping.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, at the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville, with the Rev. Lenord Pirl officiating.

Internment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johnson family.

