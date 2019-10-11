Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Gary M. Layman


1960 - 2019
Gary M. Layman Obituary

Gary Michael Layman Sr., 59, of Mill Run, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

He was born May 26, 1960, in Connellsville, son of the late Mabel Lorraine Layman Hull.

He was a truck driver for U.S. Express Trucking Company.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Miller Layman; stepfather, Rick E. Hull; sons, Gary Michael Layman Jr., Steven (Tracie Lee Grimm) Edward Layman, and Daniel (Cathy) Anthony Layman; and grandchildren, Melody and Anthony.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

There will be no public visitation.

