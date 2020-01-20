Home

Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Gay R. Chackan


1928 - 2020
Gay R. Chackan Obituary

Gay R. Chackan, 91, of Acme passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 6, 1928, in Acme, a son of the late Vincent J. Chackan Sr. and Viola Palmer Chackan.

Gay was a member of the Acme United Methodist Church and attended Paradise United Methodist Church. In earlier years, Gay was employed by Pepsi Bottling Co. of Kecksburg as a delivery truck driver. Gay retired from L.D. Construction of Latrobe as a construction laborer. He was a 50 year member of the Laborer's International Union of North America, Local 1451. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant Center for Active Adults.

Gay will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his four daughters, Sharon (Jim) Freeman, Brenda (Andy) Ansell, Denise Kalp and Lisa (Kevin) McCleary; grandchildren, Angie Wolk, Mike (Danielle) Freeman, Jarrod Ansell, Andrea (Allan) Hay, Nicole (Luke) Humphrey, Chad Kalp, Colleen (David) Zalewski, Caitlin (Stephen) Hicks and Craig Dugan; great grandchildren, Megan, John, Kayla, Josiah, Adeline, Alivia, Madelyn, Arminda, Colten, Hannah, Aleena, Alexa,

Austin, Claire, Scarlett and Levi. Gay is also survived by three sisters, Elvira (Raymond) Kinneer, Wilda Coffman and Iva Kinneer, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gay was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Hazel M. (Keslar) Chackan (Jan. 18, 2006); grandchildren, Adam P. Wolk and Katherine M. Ansell; sisters, Thelma Shafer, Beatrice May and Lugene May, and brothers, Domer and Vincent Chackan Jr.

Family will friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, the time of services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Roger Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

The family wishes to thank Excela Health Hospice, especially Darla and Stephanie, for their outstanding care and compassion for Dad and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Gay's memory.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

