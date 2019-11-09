Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Gay Nichelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay W. Nichelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gay W. Nichelson Obituary

Gay W. Nichelson, 77, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township) died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Clinton, a son of the late George and Tillie Keefer Nichelson.

Mr. Nichelson was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He was self-employed, having operated his own car lot and homebuilding business, and he was a farmer. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church.

He is survived by his wife, Kathie Potosnak Nichelson; his children, George (Amy) Nichelson, Gary (Darla) Nichelson, Helen (Bill) Nicholson, Dennis (Dana) Nichelson, Diana (Shawn) DeWitt, Jennifer (Rob) Crouse, and Mary Hoke; stepchildren, Christopher (Amy) Garcia, Michelle (Jerry) Kebrdle, and Jennifer Garcia and Dave; 25 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, June Nicolo; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Helen Shipley Nichelson; son, Richard; and eight brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -