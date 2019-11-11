|
Gay W. Nichelson, 77, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Clinton, a son of the late George and Tillie Keefer Nichelson.
Mr. Nichelson was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He was self-employed, having operated his own car lot and homebuilding business, and he was a farmer. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie Potosnak Nichelson; his children, George (Amy) Nichelson, Gary (Darla) Nichelson, Helen (Bill) Nicholson, Dennis (Dana) Nichelson, Diana (Shawn) DeWitt, Jennifer (Rob) Crouse, and Mary Hoke; stepchildren, Christopher (Amy) Garcia, Michelle (Jerry) Kebrdle, and Jennifer Garcia and Dave; 25 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, June Nicolo; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Helen Shipley Nichelson; son, Richard; and eight brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
