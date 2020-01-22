Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Gavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle L. Gavin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle L. Gavin Obituary

Gayle L. Gavin, 65, of Scottdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Howard R. and Roberta M. Hann Kern.

Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. She was formerly employed at the Anchor Hocking Plant and later worked as a retail manager at several area convenience stores. She retired as the owner and operator of the Going Postal stores in Connellsville and Mt. Pleasant.

She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Gavin Sr.; four children, Michael J. Gavin Jr. and his wife Tina of Sydney, N.Y., Misty J. Guest and her husband Stephen of Diamond Back, Ga., Elliott R. Gavin of Scottdale, and Nicole Kotecki and her husband Russell of Scottdale; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, Brandon, Jonathan, Christopher, Gabriella, Olivia and Gavin; and one sister, Marla Bednarowicz and her husband David of Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Ray Kern and Alan Kern; and two sisters, Lori Kern and Sandra Kern.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

Interment will be private.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -