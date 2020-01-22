|
Gayle L. Gavin, 65, of Scottdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Howard R. and Roberta M. Hann Kern.
Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. She was formerly employed at the Anchor Hocking Plant and later worked as a retail manager at several area convenience stores. She retired as the owner and operator of the Going Postal stores in Connellsville and Mt. Pleasant.
She is survived by her husband, Michael J. Gavin Sr.; four children, Michael J. Gavin Jr. and his wife Tina of Sydney, N.Y., Misty J. Guest and her husband Stephen of Diamond Back, Ga., Elliott R. Gavin of Scottdale, and Nicole Kotecki and her husband Russell of Scottdale; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, Brandon, Jonathan, Christopher, Gabriella, Olivia and Gavin; and one sister, Marla Bednarowicz and her husband David of Mt. Pleasant.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Ray Kern and Alan Kern; and two sisters, Lori Kern and Sandra Kern.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.
Interment will be private.
