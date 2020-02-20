|
|
Gene E. Kirchner, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He was born March 17, 1942, in Granite City, Ill., a son of the late William and Ethel (Casey) Kirchner.
Gene retired from Northrop Grumman Corp. as an engineer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served his country during Vietnam.
Gene is survived by two sons, Charles Kirchner and wife Julie of Scottdale, and William Kirchner of Reisterstown, Md.; a daughter, Robin Franke and husband Arthur; grandchildren, Zachary, Brock, Grant, and Cali Kirchner, and Sam Franke.
In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by a brother, Neil Kirchner; and a son, Gene M. Kirchner.
Family and friends will received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the time of a memorial service celebrating the life of Gene E. Kirchner, at The Church of the Open Door, 1 Church Ave., Connellsville, with Pastor Dr. Douglas Baker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.