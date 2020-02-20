Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Church of the Open Door
One Church Ave
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
The Church of the Open Door
One Church Ave
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Kirchner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene E. Kirchner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene E. Kirchner Obituary

Gene E. Kirchner, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

He was born March 17, 1942, in Granite City, Ill., a son of the late William and Ethel (Casey) Kirchner.

Gene retired from Northrop Grumman Corp. as an engineer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served his country during Vietnam.

Gene is survived by two sons, Charles Kirchner and wife Julie of Scottdale, and William Kirchner of Reisterstown, Md.; a daughter, Robin Franke and husband Arthur; grandchildren, Zachary, Brock, Grant, and Cali Kirchner, and Sam Franke.

In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by a brother, Neil Kirchner; and a son, Gene M. Kirchner.

Family and friends will received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the time of a memorial service celebrating the life of Gene E. Kirchner, at The Church of the Open Door, 1 Church Ave., Connellsville, with Pastor Dr. Douglas Baker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -