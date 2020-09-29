George Edward "Skip" "Pappap" Bailey, 89, of Connellsville, died Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Connellsville. George was the son of the late Charles and Kathryn Zurawski Bailey.

George graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1948 and was a member of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served for two years in Fort Hood, Texas, and Munich, Germany. George was co-owner of Bailey Machine Company with his late brother, Thomas Bailey, which was founded in 1947 by their parents, Charles and Kathryn. Bailey Machine Company has been a successful business in the Connellsville area for 73 years.

The joys in George's Wonderful Life were going on Little Big Adventures with his large family, his work, and his cabin in the mountains.

George is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Eleanor (Hunt) Bailey. They were married on April 19, 1954, by George's uncle, Fr. Francis Bailey, at St. Clare R.C. Church in Clairton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Eleanor "Skippy" (Dr. Richard) Robbins, Patricia "Pat" (Barry) Zembower, Nancy (Dr. Francis) Jacobyansky, Carol (David) Kosslow, and Greg (Terri) Bailey; his grandchildren, Christopher (Andrea) Robbins, Lee Robbins (Marcus Roberson), Bailey Zembower (Gary) Borrow, Megan Zembower, Michael and Nicholas Jacobyansky, Lauren Kosslow, and Elana, Ethan, Ava and Lydia Bailey; his great-grandchildren, Stella, Ollie and Willow Robbins; his sister-in-law, Janice E. Bailey; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Charles "Buddy" Bailey, Ann (Robert) Bereiter, Mary (Joseph) Scarry, James (Judy) Bailey and Thomas Bailey.

His family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Frick Hospital, Amedisys Home Health Care and Dr. Paul Means.

Donations may be made in his memory to Conn-Area Catholic School, 613 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, or Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

At his request, there will be no services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

