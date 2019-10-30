|
George Edward Wettgen Jr., 86, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Highlands Hospital.
George was born May 26, 1933, in Connellsville, a son of the late George Edward Sr. and Ada (Burley) Wettgen.
George was a proud veteran of the United States Marines, where he served in Korea and Japan.
Upon returning from his service, George was self-employed as a subcontractor for many local home builders for more than 50 years, digging foundations and doing block and concrete work.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was Protestant by faith.
George is survived by his wife, Carolyn May Wettgen; children, George Edward Wettgen III and wife Linda,
Perry Ray Wettgen and wife Bonita, David Wettgen and wife Kerry, and Carol Striner and husband Carl; grandchildren, George Edward Wettgen IV, Kristie Lynn Wettgen-Freeman, Kenneth Michael Wettgen, Perry Wettgen Jr., John Striner and Jennifer Ruffing; step-grandchildren, Ashley Carns, Kinslee McFadden, Rhonda Phillips and Tiffany Basinger; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Louise Hertznell, Nancy Soltis, Charles Addis, Richard Addis and Jim Addis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Wettgen; siblings, Betty Foore, Donald Wettgen, Frank Addis, Carol Estrada and William Addis; and a step-grandson, Adam Lynch.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville.
In following with George's wishes, no visitation will be held.
Interment and the graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hill Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Watson officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville Post 21 and American Legion posts 301 and 762. (We ask that everyone who will be attending the services go directly to the cemetery.)
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.