George Frank Ansell III, 70, of Dawson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his residence.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.ferguson funerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with pastors David McElroy and William Nicholson co-officiating.

Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.

Additional obituary information will be published in Wednesday's edition.