1/
George F. Ansell III
1950 - 2020
George Frank Ansell III, 70, of Dawson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his residence.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.ferguson funerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with pastors David McElroy and William Nicholson co-officiating.

Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.

Additional obituary information will be published in Wednesday's edition.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
501 Railroad St
Dawson, PA 15428
(724) 529-2611
