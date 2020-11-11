1/
George F. Nichols
George F. Nichols Jr., 77, went to be with his lord and savior on Sept. 25, 2020. He was at Pruitt Health Care Center, Ocilla, Ga., alongside his loving wife of 40 years Barbara Nichols.

Barbara and George were born on the same day and spent many wonderful years together. George, originally from Irwin, was born on May 11, 1943, to George and Catherine Nichols.

When he became of age, he proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the U.S.S. Monrovia. He and Barbara lived in Connellsville until 1983. Then, they started their journey to Nashville, Tenn., where he honed his culinary skills for 19 years working at Music City Sheridan. Due to his incredible work ethic, George throughout the years had the pleasure of meeting numerous celebrities. His hobbies included cooking, Scrabble, and taping country music for his family.

He is survived by wife, Barbara; twin daughters, Amy and Beth; children by marriage, Kevin Helms of Connellsville and Barbara Clark of Sorrento, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Deborah Hayden of Fitzgerald, Ga., and Becky Grondin of Coral Springs, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Sr.; and mother, Catherine; and 10 siblings.

No services will be held, as George donated his body for research and education.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.
