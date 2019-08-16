|
George M. Kruckvich, R.N., 72, of White, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Everson, the son of the late Joseph and Julia Surniak Kruckvich.
George was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1964, and Penn State University in 1995 with a BSN, R.N. degree.
He was employed by the Department of Health in the Monessen office for 16 years as a BSN, R.N.. He also was employed by Mathies Mine of New Eagle from 1977-1990.
He was a member of the Department of the Air Force, stationed at 911th Pittsburgh Air Reserve station, from 1977 to 1994, attaining the rank of M/SGT. Previously, he was in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Division 110th Inf., Scottdale, with 12 years of service, attaining the rank of Sgt. First Class.
George was a member of Elks BPOE #503, Connellsville, a life member of Air Force Sergeants Association, and a Penn State alumnus.
George is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Michael J. Kruckvich of Greensburg and David J. and wife Dr. Stephanie Kruckvich of Manassas, Va.; his grandson, Oliver G. Kruckvich of Manassas, Va.; his two sisters, Ann Gile of Culepeper, Va., and Catherine Kruckvich of Clarington, Pa.; and his sister-in-law, Ester Kruckvich of McClure.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Hughes Kruckvich (Aug. 8, 2017); and his brother, Walter Kruckvich (Sept. 28, 2017).
In honoring George's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
