Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
George Petko Sr.


1948 - 2019
George Petko Sr. Obituary

George Petko Sr., 70, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

He was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Theodore and Mary (Haines) Petko.

George was a member of St. Mary Nativity Church, Uniontown. He retired from R.E. Uptegraff, Scottdale, as a welder. George was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing.

George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margie (Mrosko) Petko; a son, George Petko Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly Shultz; a grandson, Thomas Shultz and fiancée Kayla Snyder, and a brother, Donald Petko, all of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by two brothers, Theodore and William Petko, and a sister, Mary Francis Gumro.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Remember
