George R. Miller Jr., 89, of Homestead, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the hospital.
He was born July 18, 1930, in Connellsville, a son of the late George R. Miller Sr. and Ida (Kaminske) Miller.
Ray worked for many years at the U.S. Steel Homestead Works until it closed down. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, hiking and growing a garden.
Ray is gone now, but his thoughtfulness and generosity will always be remembered by his family and friends: his wife, Rosemary (Shannon) Miller; two daughters, Jody Sloan and Tammy Miller; one son, John Allen Demeo; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his second wife, Dolores.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Pearl Miller; brothers, John William, David, and an infant brother; sisters, Margaret Porterfield, Mildred Cale, Ester Brothers, and Caroline Richter; and some nieces and nephews.
Services were held Monday, March 16, at the George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Munhall.