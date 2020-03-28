Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for George Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Miller Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Miller Jr. Obituary

George R. Miller Jr., 89, of Homestead, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the hospital.

He was born July 18, 1930, in Connellsville, a son of the late George R. Miller Sr. and Ida (Kaminske) Miller.

Ray worked for many years at the U.S. Steel Homestead Works until it closed down. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, hiking and growing a garden.

Ray is gone now, but his thoughtfulness and generosity will always be remembered by his family and friends: his wife, Rosemary (Shannon) Miller; two daughters, Jody Sloan and Tammy Miller; one son, John Allen Demeo; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his second wife, Dolores.

He was the last of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Pearl Miller; brothers, John William, David, and an infant brother; sisters, Margaret Porterfield, Mildred Cale, Ester Brothers, and Caroline Richter; and some nieces and nephews.

Services were held Monday, March 16, at the George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Munhall.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -