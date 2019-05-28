George Raymond Pirl, 77, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Rogers Mills, Springfield Township, Fayette County, a son of the late William Henry and Elsie Marie Porterfield Pirl.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and building the biggest campfire he could, playing ball, and spending time with his grandkids. George was a very hard worker and worked as a timberman in the woods and at the sawmills all of his life. He retired from Chip Nicholson Lumber in Normalville.

George will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife, Helen Hawk Pirl; his loving children, Maria Pirl and fiance David Hartman of Rockwood, Rhonda Pirl and boyfriend Ed Burnsworth of Normalville, Tracy Lykens and husband Jeff of Morgantown, W.Va., Sue Hall and husband Rick Hall of Connellsville, Tyler Pirl and fiancee Kay Pritts of Rockwood, Butch Pirl and wife Genie of Tennessee, and Lonnie Prinkey and wife Shar of Maple Summit; his grandchildren, Chance, Miles, Hunter, Jaylynn, Dustin, Stefanie, Jordan, Jeffrey, Jessica, Erin, Tara, Ashley, Lance, and Travis; his great-grandchildren Griffen, Payslie, Carson, Gavin, Hayden, Dailynn, Riley, Chase, Austin, Madison, Lexie, Morgen, Michelle, and Cameron; and his brothers, Glenn Pirl and wife Genie of Normalville, and Clyde Pirl and wife Shirley of Ruffsdale.

In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his siblings, Dolly, Mary, Clint, Ross, and Harold.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with an Elder of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's in Connellsville officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Scullton Cemetery, Somerset County.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.