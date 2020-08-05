George Street, 68, formerly of Scottdale, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, while working in Indianapolis, Ind.

He was born June 5, 1951, in Excela Frick Hospital, Mt Pleasant, to the late Fred W. Street Sr. (August 2002) and the late Agnes Elizabeth Ramsden Street (March 2002).

He graduated from Southmoreland High School in 1969. He was known for his running ability and held school records in the 100- and 220-yard dashes, as well as the 440 relay. He was employed by the U.S. Steel Homestead Works until it closed. He was a member of the U.S. Steel Concert Chorus.

George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was discharged as a gas turbine system, electric, First-Class Petty Officer (GSE-1). He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Star, Sea Service Ribbon, and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award.

After his discharge, George worked as a contractor for Storm Aviation, wiring various aircraft, including Air Force 2.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jim Street (Gerrie) in 2001; a sister, Patricia Street in 2008; and a daughter-in-law, Erin Street (Geoff) in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Murphy of Luray, Va., whom he married in October 1994; a daughter, Tina Marie Racut (Adam) of Melbourne, Fla; a son, Geoffrey Street of Berea, Ohio; two brothers, Fred W. Street Jr. (Cora) and Michael D. Street (Yvonne) of Scottdale; a grandson, Francis Racut (Mia); and a granddaughter, Addison Street. His first wife, Nora Sansone White (Dennis) also survives.

There will be a memorial service at noon Saturday at the Loucks Park Pavilion, Chestnut Street, Scottdale, with Pastor Ed Sutton officiating. It will be followed by a celebration of his life and covered dish dinner.