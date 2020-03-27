|
George Thomas Herbert, 79, of Connellsville, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home in the presence of his loving family.
George was born on July 6, 1940, in Connellsville, a son of the late Raymond B. Herbert and Virginia (Beatty) Wujs.
George was a veteran of the United States Marines and United States Navy. He was a loving and honorable husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an avid runner who participated in the Pittsburgh Marathon and John Woodruff races.
George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn Rae Herbert, whom he married on July 28, 1962; his loving children of whom he was so proud, Thomas and his partner Enrique of Tampa, Fla., William and his wife Bonnie of Clarksville, Jill and her partner Faith of Connellsville, Virginia and her husband Brent of Mt. Pleasant, Jackie of Connellsville, Jodi and her husband Mike of Jeanette, and James and his wife Korena of Greensburg; grandchildren, Jennifer Herbert and Heather Smoggie (George), Erik and Zachary (Kelsey) Johnson, Thomas (whom he always referred to as his hero) and Taylor Hall, and Katelyn, Ryleigh, and John Herbert; great-grandchildren, Zane, Easton, Lexi, and Douglas; granddaughter-in-law, Christina Johnson; sister, Sherri Moll and husband Al of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and his cat, Gibby.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jamie Lynn Herbert; grandson, Michael Kirk Johnson Jr.; and sisters, Jacquelyn Colland and Judy Brenning.
Funeral arrangements for George are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
Due to strict guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation and services for George will be held privately with the immediate family only.
Interment will be held privately at Green Ridge Memorial Park, with full military honors accorded by the AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post #103.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.