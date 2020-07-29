Gerald H. "Jerry" Hepler, 87, of Smithton, passed away Monday evening, July 27, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

He was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Alverton, the son of the late Louis J. and Estel E. Hough Hepler.

Jerry and his wife Joan attended Pennsville Baptist Church for more than 35 years. He was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1951. He was a professional over-the-road driver, with 30 years of experience with Calvin Hepler Trucking and R.L. Smeltz (AMACO).

He and his wife Joan enjoyed visiting Lancaster for shopping, attending Sight and Sound shows, and visiting the Amish. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Abigail Ruthanna, whom Jerry and Joan cared for at times.

Jerry is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Joan Ruth Hagerman Hepler, whom he married Sept. 25, 1964; his daughter, Suzanne Ruth Yenich and husband Vaughn of Smithton; his granddaughter, Abigail Ruthanna Yenich of Smithton; and his sisters, Yvonne D. Showman and husband William of Greensburg and Shelva Jean McPhatter of Palm Coast, Fla.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin W. Hepler; and sister, Betty Irene Smeltz.

Family and friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of his funeral service, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with pastors Terry V. Murray and Robert Bixel of the Pennsville Baptist Church co-officiating.

Committal services and interment will follow in Barren Run Cemetery, Smithton.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

