1/
Gerald H. Hepler
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald H. "Jerry" Hepler, 87, of Smithton, passed away Monday evening, July 27, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

He was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Alverton, the son of the late Louis J. and Estel E. Hough Hepler.

Jerry and his wife Joan attended Pennsville Baptist Church for more than 35 years. He was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1951. He was a professional over-the-road driver, with 30 years of experience with Calvin Hepler Trucking and R.L. Smeltz (AMACO).

He and his wife Joan enjoyed visiting Lancaster for shopping, attending Sight and Sound shows, and visiting the Amish. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Abigail Ruthanna, whom Jerry and Joan cared for at times.

Jerry is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Joan Ruth Hagerman Hepler, whom he married Sept. 25, 1964; his daughter, Suzanne Ruth Yenich and husband Vaughn of Smithton; his granddaughter, Abigail Ruthanna Yenich of Smithton; and his sisters, Yvonne D. Showman and husband William of Greensburg and Shelva Jean McPhatter of Palm Coast, Fla.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin W. Hepler; and sister, Betty Irene Smeltz.

Family and friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of his funeral service, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with pastors Terry V. Murray and Robert Bixel of the Pennsville Baptist Church co-officiating.

Committal services and interment will follow in Barren Run Cemetery, Smithton.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send flowers, send an online condolence, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved