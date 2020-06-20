Gerald "Pappy" L. Barnhart, 71, of Acme, passed away peacefully at his home on June 18, 2020.

He was born April 7, 1949, in Connellsville, and was a son of the late Lester and Leona Grimm Barnhart.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan Herr Barnhart; daughter, Julie Hoffer and husband Brad of White; son, Greg Barnhart and wife Colleen of Acme; sister, Linda Layman of Melcroft; brother ,Rick Barnhart and wife Cindy of Brunswick, Ga.; grandchildren, Emily Hoffer, Hannah Hoffer, Logan Hoffer, Blake Barnhart, and Bentley Barnhart; nieces, Pam Cline and Kaleigh Barnhart; and nephews, Rob Cline, Roy Cline, Ronald Cline, Rodney Cline, Jeff Cline, Timothy Barnhart, and Michael Barnhart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Timothy Barnhart, Clarissa Hulet, and Chester Barnhart; and brother-in-law, Robert Layman.

Gerald was a 1967 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. After high school, he graduated from lumber inspection school in Memphis, Tenn. He was formerly employed by Babcock Lumber Company and Dan White Lumber in Champion for 48 years. After his retirement, he spent the majority of his time being Pappy to his five grandchildren and to any kid he met along the way. Pappy enjoyed life, family, and friends. Pappy was always there to brighten the lives of others. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the County Line Church of the Brethren and the Indian Creek Valley Sportsman's Club.

The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for the kindness and compassionate care they provided to him and his wife for three weeks prior to him coming home on hospice. They would also like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Scottdale for the comfort care they provided to him and compassion they showed to the family.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10- 11 a.m. Monday, the hour of Gerald's funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455- 2310, with Pastor Barry Conn officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Donegal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis ,TN 38105, or donate online to the Gerald Barnhart Memorial at http:// giftfunds.stjude.org/geraldbarnhart.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.