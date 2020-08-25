Gerald Ray Geary, 84, of Ligonier, formerly of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

He was born June 6, 1936, in Saltlick Township, a son of the late Lloyd and Mary Lucinda Stahl Geary.

Prior to his retirement, Gerald was a truck driver for Borden's Ice Cream in Latrobe. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Donegal and a member of the Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Gerald like bowling and golfing. He played in bowling and golfing leagues in the area. He also liked hunting, fishing, and playing cards. Gerald was a wonderful and loving person, and he touched everyone's life that he had a chance to meet. Nothing showed Gerald's love and kindness more than his wonderful care that he gave his wife, who is struggling with her own illness.

Gerald will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 62 years, Anna Katheryn Kunkle Geary; his children, Terri Legas and husband Tom of Indian Head, Mark Geary and wife Melody of Ligonier, and Heather Johnson and husband Andy of Stahlstown; his grandchildren, Alan Robert Geary and fiancee Morgan of Ligonier and Matthew Ray Geary of Dubois; his brother, Lloyd "Bobby" Geary Jr. and wife Sally of Champion; his sister, Donna Beckner of Stahlstown; numerous nieces and nephews; and his grandpuppies,

Gabby, Molly, and Brody.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his sisters, Sarah Rhomesburg, Lois Geary, and Loretta Shupe; and his brothers, Eugene William "Gene", Ernie, and Ronnie Geary.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Ed Mikkelsen officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

The Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooks funeralhomes.com.