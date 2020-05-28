Geraldine Howells
1934 - 2020
Geraldine (Johnson) Howells, 86, of Scottdale, was born into eternal life May 24, 2020, at Newhaven Court, Greensburg. Geraldine was born on April 8,1934, in Alverton, the youngest child to the late George Luther and Minerva (Howard) Johnson.She was a 1952 graduate of East Huntingdon High School, was an avid gardener tending to her yard and many flowers, loved to dance, and retired from the glass department at Anchor Hocking Glass Company in Connellsville after 44 years and 10 months of service. As a woman of faith, she was a former member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren and previously attended the Center Bethel Church of God in Alverton.She is survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Marlene Howells and Gayle Howells, both of Scottdale; nephews, Tim Howells (Cindy) and Bill Prinkey (Sandra Johnson); niece, Linda Neiderhiser (Donald); great-nephews, Bradley Howells, George Dillon Jr., George Gross (Sandra Matthews), and Lawrence Kravice (Alison); and great-nieces, Brianna Howells and Tonya Ripple (Greg) and family.Geraldine was predeceased by her parents; her husband, James "Jim" R. Howells (Dec. 12,1999), whom she married on June 3,1961; sisters, Marqueriete Dillon, Mable Hyskell, Edith Prinkey, and Sylvia Enberg; and several nieces and nephews.Honoring Geraldine's wishes, all arrangements will be private, with details being entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., Scottdale.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center Bethel Church of God in Alverton.The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the staff of Newhaven Court at Lindwood and Bridges Hospice for their care and compassion. To sign the guest registry, view the online obituary, or send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 28, 2020.
May 26, 2020
Prayers and love to all of Geraldines family. I will miss her smile, her jumping up and dancing and how she always wanted a banana. On Friday we sat with Geraldine and sang Jesus loves me. She squeezed my hand, I will always remember that❤
Jennifer
Activities Newhaven Court
Jennifer Patrelakis
Friend
Thank You.
