|
Gertrude A. Kessler, 76, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Albert and Pauline (Clark) Black.
Gertrude was a loving homemaker to her family. She was Protestant by faith.
She is survived by her children, Charles Kessler of Connellsville, Charlene Teets and husband Thomas of Juniata, Robin Clawson and roommate Ed Rush of Connellsville, Lee A. Kessler and wife Kim of Leisenring, John Kessler of Connellsville, Kelly McKeel and husband Pat of Juniata, and Lansce Kessler and wife Tonya of Connellsville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kessler, Bobby Honse, Johnny Brink, Jennifer Brink, Cheyenne Franklin, Shaun Kessler, Edward Jacobs, Christopher Kessler, Adam John Kessler, Mindy Sue Atkins, Robin Kessler, Paige Martin, Beth Kessler, Patrick McKeel, Summer McKeel, Keith McKeel, Jamie Lynn Kessler, Ian Murphy, Lansce Kessler Jr., Americus Kessler, Travis Regish, Amanda Regish, and Ronnie Regish, Thomas Teets, Michael Teets, and Christopher Teets and Charles Kessler Jr., and Jonathan Kessler; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, David Black and wife Connie of Connellsville; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mauk (2015); children, Jeffery Scott Kessler and Lonnie Scott; grandsons, Jeremy McKeel, Kajun Dale Brink, and Michael Honse; granddaughters, Tiffany Kessler and Ashley Kessler; brothers, Bill, Donald, Harry and Albert Black.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be private.
Gertrude's family wants to give special thanks to her aides from Compassionate Heart Home Care for their care and compassion towards Gertrude.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.