Gilbert Lee Shroyer, 78, of Connellsville, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 13, 2020, while in his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Gilbert was born May 17, 1942, in Mill Run, a son of the late William Dayton Shroyer and Jenny (Hillen) Shroyer.

Gilbert was a graduate of Connellsville High School Class of 1960. Gilbert was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and was a member of the Local 1058 Laborers Union. He had many hobbies, such as woodworking, mechanics, gardening (he had the best stuffed peppers around), and a deep love for researching his family history. Gilbert also had a love of sports, which included watching his sons and grandsons play football, baseball, and wrestle throughout the years, as well as being a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan. He also loved to watch NASCAR.

Gilbert recently celebrated his 78th birthday with a driveby parade and proclaimed it to be the best day of his life.

Gilbert is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Joyce (Workman) Shroyer; daughter, Cheryl Ozias and husband Dave; sons, Brian Shroyer and wife Beth and Shawn Shroyer and wife Brittany; and six grandchildren, Jared Ozias, Chad Ozias, Andrew Shroyer, Austin Shroyer, Mia Shroyer, and Ethan Porreca; sisters, Ruth Christman, Esther Powell, and Mardell Powell; and brothers, Paul (Dickie) Shroyer and Floyd Shroyer Sr.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

In addition to his parents, Gilbert was predeceased by siblings, Jesse Johnson, William Shroyer Jr., Carl (Doc) Shroyer, Gerald Shroyer, Robert Shroyer, Donna Hartman, and Betty (Marlene) Lint.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Additional viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, the time of service, in Calvary Assembly of God Church, 1316 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry and Pastor Mark VanBibber co-officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

Full military rites will be accorded by members of the Connellsville Veterans Commission at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Gilbert's family requests donations be made to: https://support. woundedwarriorproject.org.

