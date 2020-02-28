Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Ginger L. Dontis


1943 - 2020
Ginger L. Dontis Obituary

Ginger L. Dontis, 76, of Rockville, Md., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville.

She was born April 15, 1943, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Edward and Anna Mochel Joseph.

Ginger was a graduate of Connellsville High School and the Durbin Secretarial School. She worked and resided in the Washington, D.C., area for most of her life.

She is survived by several cousins, including Coleen Joseph of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Gladys J. "Sissy" Joseph.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. H. David McElroy officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.

