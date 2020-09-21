1/
Gladys L. Basinger
Gladys L. Basinger, 94, of Connellsville, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in the Hillside Estates Suites, where she was residing.

She was born March 9, 1926, in Mill Run, a daughter of the late Earl and Geraldine Bigam Rowan.

She is survived by one son, Robert Earl Basinger and his wife Karen of Connellsville; and one daughter, Donetta Graham and her husband Patrick of Connellsville; several grandchildren, including James "Brad" Basinger and Tara of Meadville, John R. Basinger of Pittsburgh, and Jamie Graham of Connellsville; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Louise Glotfelty and her husband Ronald of Michigan; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Rowan of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James E. "Chuck" Basinger in 1984; two sons, Edward William "Billy" Basinger and George David "Cubby" Basinger; two sisters, Barbara Bryner and Donna Novak; and brother, James O. Rowan.

Family and friends were received from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

Private interment will be in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hillside Estates Manor and Jim and Becky and staff for their care and concern for Gladys during her residence there; and a special thank you to her special and loving care givers, Desiree and Darlah and all of the caregivers that she had. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 21, 2020.
