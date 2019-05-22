Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
501 Railroad St
Dawson, PA 15428
(724) 529-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda L. Fuller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenda L. Fuller Obituary

Glenda Lorraine Fuller, 61, of Vanderbilt, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson. Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Glendon Wills officiating.

Additional obituary information will be published in Thursday's edition.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
Download Now