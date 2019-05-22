Glenda Lorraine Fuller, 61, of Vanderbilt, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson. Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Glendon Wills officiating.

Additional obituary information will be published in Thursday's edition.