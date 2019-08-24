|
Glenn C. Teets of Carlsbad, N.M., previously of Finleyville and Ohiopyle, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Covenant Specialty Hospital, Lubbock, Texas.
Glenn was born April 2, 1948, to the late Hampton and Gladys Teets of Ohiopyle.
He graduated in 1966 from South Union High School in Uniontown. On June 20, 1970, he married Catherine Louise (Conard) Teets, who still resides in Carlsbad, N.M.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons, Glenn C. Teets II (GII) and wife Jenny of Fairbanks, Alaska, Michael D. Teets of Onancock, Va., and Timothy Teets and girlfriend Kristy Muehlman of Finleyville. He also is survived by two sisters and brothers-in law, Cathy Virginia Nedrow and husband Bill of Perryopolis, and Ruth Marie Kelly and husband Ray of Rockwood. He has two nieces, Naomi Nedrow of Perryopolis, and Sarah Rogers and husband Scott of Salisbury, N.C. His two nephews are Adam and Cameron Kelly of Rockwood. He also is survived by two aunts, Helen Trotta of Carlsbad, N.M., and Isabell Miller of Monongahela. He also has numerous cousins spanning from coast to coast.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Hampton and Gladys Teets; his son, Johnathan Edward Teets; two brothers, Larry and Monty Teets; his aunt, Thelma Navoney; and his uncle, Emerson Teets.
Glenn worked for Equitable Gas Company of Pittsburgh for 31 years. He also worked at The Baptist Homes in Mt. Lebanon for nine years. Even though he was retired when he moved to Carlsbad in 2010, Glenn continued working at NMSU-Carlsbad for nine years until the time of his death.
Glenn was a member of the Blodgett Street Baptist Church and a volunteer at the Terry Able Community Food Kitchen.
Glenn was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who humbly gave of himself to all those around him. He was caring and compassionate and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service for Glenn C. Teets will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Kentuck Union Church in Ohiopyle. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation at noon, and the service will begin at 1 p.m., with pastors Bill Bailey and Pete Malik presiding.
Final interment will be at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery in Chalk Hill, with a reception immediately following at the Chalk Hill United Methodist Church.