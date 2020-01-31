|
Glenn M. Tinkey Sr., 89, of Jones Mills, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Somerset County, a son of the late Floyd and Maggie Sleasman Tinkey.
Prior to his retirement, Glenn worked as a lumberman for Ivan Kalp Lumber and, later, for Dan White Lumber. He was formerly a member of the Donegal American Legion.
Glenn will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, Lois J. Tinkey of Jones Mills and Glenn M. Tinkey Jr. of Adamsville, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Tina Porterfield of Stahlstown, Lonny Tinkey of Adamsville, Tenn., Dan Mariani of Connellsville, and Ron Tinkey of Adamsville, Tenn.; his great-grandchildren, Haylea, Lonny Jr., Jacob, Krissie, Scott, Anthony, and Jonathan; and his siblings, Shirley Miller of Bakersville, Sam Tinkey of Bakersville, and Domer Tinkey of Ohio; and his former sister-in-law, Shirley Tinkey of Somerset.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was predeceased by his wife, Anna M. Miller Tinkey; his sisters, Jean Miller, Ruth Barron, and Ruby Ferner; and his brothers, Clyde, Jerry, and John Tinkey.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with the Rev. Dale Porterfield officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Nedrow Ferguson Cemetery, Somerset County.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.