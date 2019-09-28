|
|
Gloria Jean (Weihe) Anderson of Ovando, Mont., passed away Sept. 6, 2019, just shy of her 75th birthday.
She was born in Connellsville and was the daughter of Charles I. Weihe and Margaret V. (Shirey) Weihe.
She graduated from Connellsville High School with the Class of 1962. Gloria moved from Connellsville to Manhattan Beach, Calif., where she raised her six children. She also spent time in Tennessee with her family before moving back to the west coast.
Gloria spent time at some of her favorite places, which included Solvang, Calif., and Yellowstone National Park. One of her most favorite times after she became an empty nester was working in the summer at Yellowstone's Fishing Bridge Photo Center. Her traveling afforded Gloria the chance to enjoy nature and use her photography skills. Gloria's last years were spent in Montana. She loved Big Sky Country.
Gloria is survived by her children, Tina Anderson, Bonnie Anderson (and daughterin law Hillary Selvin), Holly Anderson, Savannah Sharon Anderson (and daughter-inlaw Anna Lee), and James Anderson; her grandchildren, Brian Anderson, Chris Anderson, and Tamara Anderson; her brother, Charles (Chuck) Weihe Jr.; and her former husband, William E. Anderson. She also was survived by her loving dog, Sasha, and her fur-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, April Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 126 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville. A potluck will be held after the service.