Grace Crosby Dix passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. on May 11, 2019, while at home, surrounded by family and her caregivers. Grace was born in Pennsville, Bullskin Township, on Jan. 6, 1930 to the late Gilbert Harry Crosby and Sarah Lois Stouffer Crosby. Grace was a bright student. She skipped the third grade and graduated from Connellsville High School in 1947. She went on to perform clerical work for Uptegraff Manufacturing and West Penn Power and knew many people in Mount Pleasant as they came to her to pay their electric bills. She was also an excellent bookkeeper and eventually became the secretary for her husband's business, Anchor Cement Block Works, Inc. Grace loved to sing and was a member of a trio, The Crosby Sisters, with her sisters Janet and Edna Lois "Tootie" Crosby. They traveled to singing engagements at various churches in the area. She met Edwin "Dale" Dix of Davistown, her husband of 61 years, in 1957 when he heard her sing at Mount Pleasant Church of God. They were married on Oct. 19 of that same year. Grace sang "Bless This House" for the dedication of the Indian Head Church of God Bethel in September 1961 and was blessed to be able to reprise the solo for their 50th Anniversary Celebration Service in 2011 at the age of 81. Grace and Dale later became members of the Mount Pleasant Church of God where Grace was a very active member of the congregation. She served as the Volunteer Choir Director and song leader for several years and a choir member for many more. She taught Bible School and acted as president of both the WCSC and the Missionary Society and served as a church deacon several times. Grace was a loving, caring, supportive mother and a devoted wife, known for her casseroles and baking. She loved to garden and was a talented oral arranger. Most of all, she was a dedicated Christ follower who witnessed her love of Jesus to her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, E. Dale Dix of Mount Pleasant; her daughter Sharon Dix Kachmarek (Steve) of Greensburg; her son Kevin Dix of Kecksburg; and her only grandchild, Brody Dix, who was the joy of her life in her later years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Leonard Crosby, Janet Crosby and Edna Lois "Tootie Crosby; her nephew Zane Crosby; and her daughter-in-law, Vicki Sampey Dix. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E.Washington St., Mount Pleasant, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Glenn Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. A special thanks goes out to all the dedicated caregivers who have given her the best of care as she bravely battled Alzheimer's Disease. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their support over the past several months as Grace entered the last stage of her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Mount Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St/, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601. To offer a condolence or remembrance, lease visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.