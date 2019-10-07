|
Grace Clark, 90, of Scottdale, formerly of Pennsville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the home of her daughter Donna Davis, with whom she was residing.
She was born March 8, 1929 in Farmington, a daughter of the late Frank and Angie Siebert Mackey. Grace attended the New Hope Alliance Church in Scottdale.
Grace will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving daughter Donna Davis and husband James of Scottdale, her grandchildren Geoff Romesburg and wife Carrie of Pennsville, Dennis Marzano and wife Tammy of Uniontown and Joseph Marzano of Virginia, formerly of Scottdale; her great- grandchildren Brenden and Brianna Marzano of Uniontown, and Izabella, Francesca, and Dominick Marzano of Scottdale; her sisters Helen Puzak of Fairchance and Ada McGinnis of Uniontown; and a special friend Ruth Kimberlin of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents Grace was predeceased by her husband Ernest D. Clark on March 21, 1995, a daughter and son-in-law Darlene and Dennis Marzano, her grandson William R. Romesburg, Jr., and her brother John Mackey.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Paul Means, Amedysis Hospice, and her niece Lori Grove for all of their wonderful care given to Grace.
Family and friends will be received Mon. from 6-9 PM and Tues. from 10 - 11 AM, the hour of a Funeral Service, in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, (724-628-1430) with Pastor Neil Stevens officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To leave a message or send condolences please, visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.