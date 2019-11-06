|
Grace Marie Oden Forejt, 91, of Ruffsdale, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Grace was born Dec. 24, 1927, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Ernest and Grace Fulton Oden.
Grace was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School and Westminster College and was formerly employed as a teacher by the South Huntingdon School District (Yough).
She is survived by a son, Bruce Forejt (Holly) of Greenbackville, Va.; daughter in-law, Lesley Forejt; grandchildren, Garrett Smith Forejt, Gregory Scott Forejt Jr. (Emily Grace Kelly), Emily Balchik (Justin), Amanda Danyele, Adam Zachery, and Alexandra Forejt; and a sister, Martha Brosh.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bus" Forejt; sons, Bradley "Brad" and Gregory "Greg" Forejt; a daughter in law, Diane Forejt; a sister, Elizabeth Johns; and a brother, George Oden.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Saloom Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Private interment will be in the Sewickley Union Cemetery.
Please visit Grace's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.
Richard Rega, funeral director.