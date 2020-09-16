Gregory Chase "Duck" Hartzell, 33, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He was born May 28, 1987, in Indianapolis, Ind., a son of Matthew and Cheryl (Ranker) Hartzell.

Greg was a muscle car enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by a son, Jase John Hartzell; a sister, Sarah Nichole Nicholson and husband Michael of Connellsville; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Hartzell; maternal grandparents, Jim and Dolly Ranker; a niece, Britton Nicholson; and a nephew, Parker Nicholson.

Greg was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John Hartzell.

Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.