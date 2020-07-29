Gregory E. "Greg" Anderson, 58, of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home, while surrounded and comforted by his loving family.

He was born June 9, 1962, in Connellsville, a son of E. Roger and Nancy Watson Anderson of Normalville.

Greg was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1980. He was working as a vehicle maintenance supervisor for Seven Springs Resort in Champion, with 40 years of service. He was a member of the Indian Head Church of God. A big part of Greg's life revolved around cars. It was not only his job, but he also loved working on cars in his spare time. He enjoyed going to car shows, and his great joy was restoring his 1964 Willys Jeep. The one thing Greg loved better than working on cars was his family and church.

Greg was a wonderful person and was always willing to help anyone who asked.

In addition to his parents, Greg will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife, Regina R. Hoffer Anderson; his children, Hannah Crider and husband Ethan of Mill Run and Haley Day and husband Jacob of Gamerco, N.M.; his stepsons, Chad Dix and wife Stacey of Acme and Jason Dix and wife Kelly of Crafton; his five step-grandchildren; his brothers, Gary Anderson and wife Michelle and Corey Anderson and wife Lynn all of Connellsville; his sisters, Gina Anderson of Brownsville and Jane Sherbondy and husband Arnold of Normalville; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Douglas Nolt officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.