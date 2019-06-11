Gurvin "John" Faust, 79, of Connellsville, died Sunday, June 9, 2019.

He was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Connellsville, a son of the late Mary Grace Skelton.

John was a self-employed carpenter by trade. He was a self-taught musician, who performed throughout the country. Some of his best moments in life were when he was with his band, The Rocky Mountain Boys. Later in life, John and his wife traveled and had a love for camping and boating. John had a hunger for knowledge and was a very intelligent man. He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by all. "The records keep on spinning."

John is survived by four children, Frank Faust and wife Darlene, Nancy Faust and David LaPorte, John Faust, and Vicki Rosensteel and husband Van; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Nathan L. Faust and wife Ann, and David "Hoagie" Skelton; sisters, Peggy Skelton and Linda Nahar.

In addition to his mother, John was predeceased by his wife, Marlene Faust; his beloved aunts who loved him as their own, Mabel Porter, Jenny Bryner, Martha Leonard, and Blanche Easter; his uncles, Ed Faust and Lawrence Faust; cousin, Robert Leonard; grandson, John Faust Jr.; and granddaughter, Billie Jo Lowry.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.