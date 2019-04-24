Home

H. Louis Durbin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

H. Louis Durbin Obituary

H. Louis "Lou" Durbin, 81, of Dunbar Township, formerly of Franklin Park, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

Lou was a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Class of 1959, an all-American swimmer, and a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was the beloved husband of 49 years of the late Joan (Neidhardt) Durbin; loving companion and fiancé of Antoinette "Toni" Schiavoni; father of Laurie (Chris) Cherok, Bradley (Melanie) Durbin, Michael (Rizza) Durbin, and Brian (Jennifer) Durbin; grandfather of Sarah (Jeremy) Pacacha, Michelle and Samuel Capozzoli Jr., Brandon, Christian

(Kate), Payton, Kallista, Paris, Kallen, Christopher, and Arianna Durbin, and Myhgail and Danielle Justiniano.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Annette Marie (Dull) Durbin.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Township, 412-364-4444. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. John Neumann Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lymphoma Society.

Online condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

