Hagan L. Guthrie, 90, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
He was born March 27, 1929, in West Leisenring, a son of the late Clarence "Ray" and Mary May (Livengood) Guthrie.
Hagan graduated from Dunbar Township High School, Class of 1947. He was a member of Franklin Methodist Church, Dunbar, where he also served as a council member. He received the Experience Works Prime Time Award in 2003. Hagan was known by his community as "Mr. Fix It" or "The Furnace Man." He was a man of all trades.
Hagan was a very hard worker all of his life and started working at 14 years of age, loading and unloading a 5-10 ton truck carrying lime to the local farm. He started working at the coal mines at the age of 18. He continued to work for the mines for decades, rising from machine operator to a certified electrician. He then went to work for the Connellsville Community Center as the maintenance supervisor for about 15 years. He also served as the maintenance supervisor for Twin Trees, Inc. for many years. When he wasn't working his daily job, Hagan was taking care of his friends and family, fixing and building things.
Hagan is survived by his wife of three years, Gayle (Brierly) Guthrie; one brother, Wendell Guthrie and wife Loretta; a sister, Audrey Savage and husband Clarence; granddaughter, Sasha Snyder and husband Tim; great-granddaughter, Kalina; and stepson, Michael Holt.
In addition to his parents, Hagan was predeceased by a daughter, Teri Snyder; his first wife, Arlene Guthrie; and a brother, Marlin Guthrie.
Friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
