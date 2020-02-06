|
Harold Dean Angel, 82, of Bullskin Township, Connellsville, died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, 2020, at Transitions Nursing Home, North Huntingdon.
He was born in Burnsville, N.C., on Feb. 8, 1937, the son of the late Derrick and Mary Glen Harrell Angel.
Dean was a very active member of Transfiguration of our Lord Parish Polish National Catholic Church of Mt. Pleasant.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.
He was a graduate of Hurst High School Class of 1955. He was a life member of Bullskin Township Fire Department, where he served in many positions, such as officer, assistant chief, captain, secretary, president and recording secretary, over a 60-year period. He was a member of Fayette Firemen's Association and the Southwestern Chief and Assistant Chief Association and the Pennsylvania Fireman's Association.
Dean was also a longtime member of the Bullskin Township Historical Society and created their website as administrator. He was retired from Ensinger Corp. as a plant manager in Canonsburg, with 18 years of service.
Dean is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Kevin D. Angel and wife Melinda of Connellsville, Karen D. Wolfe and husband Don Bartram of New Stanton, Chime N. Rouse and husband Jeff of Selinsgrove, Shelia D. Fissella of Scottdale, and Jonathan Hile, whom he raised, and wife Kylie of Scottdale; his grandchildren, Katie Angel Quinn and husband Kyle of Connellsville, Anissa Wolfe and her fiance Matt Butler of New Stanton, Derek Rouse and wife Jennifer of Oklahoma City, Okla., Matthew Rouse of Selinsgrove, and Ryan Fissella and wife Sarah of Everson; his great-grandchildren, Kerrigan Quinn, and Nicolos, Wyatt and Jaxon Rouse; his sister, Wanda Mardis of Mt. Pleasant; and his sister-in-law, Jacque Angel of Johnstown.
In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Helen W. Weaver Angel (Aug. 29, 2009); his brother, David Angel; and his brother-in-law, Ellwood Mardis.
Family and friends of Dean's are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A liturgy service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Fr. Joseph Mazurkiewicz, pastor of the Transfiguration of our Lord Parish, facilitating.
Chapel services and interment will follow in Greenridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
The Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a fireman's memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Department, 260 Keefer Road, Connellsville, PA 15425 in memory of Dean Angel.