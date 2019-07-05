Home

Harold D. "Dink" Colgan, 54, of Stahlstown died Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Connellsville.

He was born June 19, 1965 in Connellsville, a son of Anna Smith Colgan of Melcroft and the late Edward Colgan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he was employed by Hudock Construction for many years. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son Harold "Bubby" Colgan of Stahlstown; two daughters April Colgan of Connellsville and Monica Colgan of Connellsville; his sister Kathy Smith of White; his brother Ricky Smith of Connellsville; and his friend Patricia Barnhart of Connellsville.

Friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

