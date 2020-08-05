Harold E. Morrison, 59, of Vanderbilt, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home.

He was born June 28, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, son of Harold R. Morrison and Susan Kough Morrison.

He was a mechanic for Murphy Contracting.

Surviving are his sisters, Cindy Morrison and Barbara Morrison; brothers, Rex Murphy and Daniel Morrison; and nieces and nephews living in Pennsylvania, Monica Tobias, Nikk and Jimmy Loomis, and Sammie Morrison.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Sam and Jimmy Morrison.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

There will be no public funeral services.