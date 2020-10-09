Harold "Joe" Riley, 79, of Monroeville, formerly of Scottdale, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Arden Court Memory Care Center, Monroeville.

Joe was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Ola, Ark., a son of the late Jefferson Columbus and Amy (Elmore) Riley. He was married to Donna Elizabeth (Stoner) Riley, who passed away on Dec. 31, 1986.

Joe was a devoted father, grandfather, and brother. He was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church in Scottdale, graduated from Plainview (Ark.) High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and worked as the manager of Rite Aid in Scottdale for many years.

Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family: his two children, Doug Riley and wife Grace of Scottdale and Heather Riley of Plum; his two grandchildren, Henry Jo and Connor Lee Riley; his brother, Carlton Riley of Danville, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Arthur and Ricky Riley; and his sister, Shirley Melton.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.ferguson funerals.com. At the request of the family, there will be no viewing or visitation.

A private graveside committal service will be held in Green Ridge Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.

Love lasts forever!