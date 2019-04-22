Home

Harry "Arnold" Davis, 86, of Dawson, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home. He was born December 6, 1932 in Scottdale, a son of the late Harry and Linnie (Pritts) Davis.

Arnold was the owner of Davis Farms and was affectionately known as the "egg man."

He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and a graduate of East Huntingdon High School Class of 1952.

He belonged to the Pennsylvania Farmer's Association, the Dawson Grange and the Brownfield Seniors.

Arnold was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, and in recent years attended Dawson Baptist Church.

He enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emma Jane (Cottom) Davis; three children, Edwin Davis and wife, Kathy; Katherine Grenaldo and husband, Don; and Mark Davis and wife, Cathy; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Louise Riggin, George Davis and wife, Sue, and Elsie Poorbaugh and husband,

Raymond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome frp, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where additional visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. Wednesday until the hour of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Rittenour officiating. Private interment will take place in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Immediately following services, a luncheon will be held at the Brownfield Community Center for family and friends.

To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.

